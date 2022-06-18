Portrait of Kamat Group of Hotels’ founder unveiled at World Konkani Centre

Doyen of the hotel industry, the late Rangappa Panduranga Kamat, had inspired thousands of youth of a generation with his enterprising spirit. His portrait installed at the World Konkani Centre, Shakthinagar, will continue to inspire future generations, said chairman of Dempo Group of Industries, Goa, Shrinivas V. Dempo here on Saturday.

He was speaking after unveiling the portrait of Mr. Kamat, the founder of Kamat Group of Hotels, at the World Konkani Hall of Fame at the Centre.

“Mr. Kamat revolutionised the hotel industry in his lifetime and gave jobs to thousands of youth of his time. It is heartening to note that the World Konkani Centre has set up the World Konkani Hall of Fame to inspire youth in remembrance of elders of the Konkani community,” he said.

Remembering the efforts of the founder of the centre, late Basti Vaman Shenoy, on the occasion, he said that the centre is striving to preserve Konkani language and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Rangappa Kamat, chairman of Rangappa Kamat Group of Hotels and also the son of Mr. Kamath, said that the Kamat Group is marching in the path laid by its founder in providing high quality hygienic vegetarian food to the common people. The group will continue to uphold all the ethos instilled by Mr. Kamat, he said.

Nandagopal Shenoy, president, Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, spoke on the new projects of World Konkani Centre.

Pradeep G. Pai, secretary, Vishwa Konkani Student Scholarship Programme, delivered a felicitation speech in the honour of late Mr. Kamat.