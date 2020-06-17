Portions of Krishna Templeget a fresh coat of paint

The dining hall, Kanaka Mantapa and Badagu Malige (administrative block) of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple are getting a fresh coat of paint. This is being taken up using natural eco-friendly material.

As there is no entry of devotees to the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple complex on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ishapriya Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Admar Mutt has decided to make use of this period to paint these sections.

Since Ishapriya Tirtha had already announced that his two-year Paryaya would be an eco-friendly one, the painting is being taken up using natural material, including red soil, gopichandana, and almond resin. When all these are mixed, the colour that emerges is copper leaf.

Two coats of this paint are being given to the dinning hall and Badagu Malige. The dining hall is getting a dark copper leaf shade.

Purushotham Adve, artist, who is supervising the painting, said that this was a natural colour and was intended to give a sense of peace to devotees visiting the mutt.

“It is natural, earthy and soothing. We will be painting rangolis on the top and bottom of these walls soon,” he said.

The dining hall can accommodate about 700 devotees at a time. Cultural and religious programmes are both held at Kanaka Mantapa. The Badagu Malige also houses the room or residence of the Paryaya seer.

The painting work, which has been on for the last one month, will take about 20 more days to be completed.

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami said: “We have used traditional style of painting here. We are happy that we are able to provide employment to 28 persons during the lockdown. We have scratched out the old paint and are using this natural paint. We will take up painting of the remaining sections of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple complex in phases.”