Portion of wall brought down at Bhujanga Park

A portion of the wall that was brought down at Bhujanga Park in Ajjarkad, Udupi.

05 September 2021 23:43 IST

The wall had become a cause of concern for regular visitors and residents of Udupi

A portion of a wall of about 10 ft tall and 120 ft long that was built inside the children’s play area of Bhujanga Park in Ajjarkad, Udupi, was brought down recently much to the relief of regular visitors.

Municipal Commissioner Uday Shetty told The Hindu that the wall was part of a beautification project being taken up by the Tourism Department at the park. After regular visitors and residents raised concerns about the wall, Member of Legislative Assembly K. Raghupati Bhat visited the park and instructed the authorities concerned to restore the wall to its original position. Accordingly, the portion of the wall was brought down, he said.

Gopalakrishna Prabhu, resident of nearby Kinnimiulky, who was one among those to highlight the nuisance being caused by the wall, said that people were much relieved after the portion of the wall was brought down. There is no hindrance to viewing nor is there any obstruction to airflow now, he said.

The wall, Mr. Prabhu said, had blocked the rays of the setting Sun when children played there in the evenings. The huge structure was built without the support of pillars or leaving intermittent gaps. And, there was every possibility of the wall collapsing, he said.

Social activist Raghavendra Prabhu Karwal had also raised the issue of the possibility of the wall offering shelter to anti-social elements. The area was already swamped with hundreds of empty liquor bottles and the wall would have offered shelter to anti-social elements, he had said.