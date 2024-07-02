GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Portion of tar road leading to A.J. Engineering College collapses

The stone-based retaining wall was constructed about 15 years ago. Sandbags have been placed on the spot now temporarily

Published - July 02, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A portion of the tar road abutting a ‘rajakaluve’, leading to the A.J. Institute of Engineering and Technology from the National Highway 66, collapsed with the retaining wall being too slippery, near Kuluru, on Tuesday, July 2.

As a result, direct access to about 10 houses and the college from the highway was cut. Mangaluru City Corporation too closed the road temporarily.

Kiran Kumar, councillor of Bangra Kuluru ward (No. 16) said that the road and the wall sunk to an extent of 350 m. But the houses and the college have an alternative roundabout road connecting the highway. It passed through 10th cross at Kodical and through the college campus.

“I spoke to the college authorities who allowed the residents of the houses to pass through the college campus,” he said.

The councillor said that the road had developed a crack in the particular spot a week ago. After he brought it to the notice of the corporation, the MESCOM shifted three electric poles nearby which would otherwise be in danger now.

He said that the restoration works can be taken up only after the rainy season. The Commissioner of the corporation has been apprised of the need to build a concrete retaining wall at the spot and replace the tar road with a concrete road.

He said that the stone-based retaining wall was constructed about 15 years ago. Sandbags have been placed on the spot now temporarily.

