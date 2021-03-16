Portion of inscription has eroded: ASI

A personnel from Archaeological Society of India, Mysuru, on Monday carrying out estampaging of the Kannada inscription that was recently found on the campus of the College of Fisheries in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

16 March 2021 00:58 IST

This inscription belongs to the Alupa dynasty that ruled Mangaluru region, say officials

Erosion of the top portion of the Kannada inscription found on the Hoige Bazaar campus of the College of Fisheries makes it difficult to prima facie say as to the purpose of the inscription that relates to donation of land, said officials from Epigraphy division of Archaeological Society of India, Mysuru, here on Monday.

Assistant Epigraphists J. Veeramanikandan and Shreedevi Thejaswini visited the Hoige Bazaar campus of the college on Monday for estampaging (taking copies of) inscriptions of Kannada and Portuguese on Map Lithopaper for detailed study.

The Kannada and Portuguese inscriptions appears like those from the 11th and 17th century respectively, the ASI officials said.

A third year Bachelor of Fisheries Sciences student Shreyash G. Bhandary noticed the inscriptions near the site where new Skill Development and Safety Training Centre is being built by Mangaluru Smart City Limited. These two inscriptions were found after an excavation in May last year following the demolition of the dilapidated Fisheries Training Centre building, which was constructed in 1959.

Mr. Bhandary showed the images of the inscriptions to Dean, College of Fisheries, Senthil Vel, who forwarded them to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Director General of ASI V. Vidyavathi directed K. Munirathnam, Director of the Epigraphy Division of ASI, Mysuru, to study the two inscriptions.

Mr. Veeramanikandan and Ms. Thejaswini told reporters that the Kannada inscription belongs to Alupa dynasty that ruled Mangaluru and other areas between second century and 15th century.

Only 11 lines of the inscriptions are visible while the top five lines are eroded.

“This makes it difficult to right away say about the purpose of this donation and who made it,” Mr. Veeramanikandan said.

This inscription is similar to the inscriptions from Adyar in Mangaluru and Udyavara in Udupi that were recently studied by ASI, Ms. Thejaswini said.

The Portuguese inscription has an emblem and a few lines in Portuguese script. “It needs to be closely studied to decipher what it relates to,” Mr. Veeramanikandan said.

These two inscriptions will feature in the ASI’s Annual Report of Indian Epigraphy that will come out in July. Experts from ASI will study inscriptions and their details will appear in South Indian Inscriptions.

If the studies reveal about its link with dynasties, then it will be featured in ASI’s Epigraphica Indica, the two ASI officials told reporters.

The College of Fisheries and the local authorities concerned have to take a decision on preserving the two inscriptions, the officials added.