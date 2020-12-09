Porter service introduced at Mangaluru airport

A file photo of Mangaluru International Airport

MANGALURU

09 December 2020 08:32 IST

Mangaluru international airport introduced a porter service on Tuesday.

A tweet from Mangaluru airport said: “With the launch of the porter service, we hope to make your journey through the # Gateway To Goodness even more comfortable. To book the service, contact 2955222 Ext 572 or mail infodesk.ixe@adani.com”.

“Let your baggage rest with us. Porter service launched for your convenience,” it said.

