MangaluruMANGALURU 09 December 2020 08:32 IST
Comments
Porter service introduced at Mangaluru airport
Updated: 09 December 2020 08:32 IST
Mangaluru international airport introduced a porter service on Tuesday.
A tweet from Mangaluru airport said: “With the launch of the porter service, we hope to make your journey through the # Gateway To Goodness even more comfortable. To book the service, contact 2955222 Ext 572 or mail infodesk.ixe@adani.com”.
“Let your baggage rest with us. Porter service launched for your convenience,” it said.
More In Mangaluru
Read more...