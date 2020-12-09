Mangaluru

Porter service introduced at Mangaluru airport

A file photo of Mangaluru International Airport  

Mangaluru international airport introduced a porter service on Tuesday.

A tweet from Mangaluru airport said: “With the launch of the porter service, we hope to make your journey through the # Gateway To Goodness even more comfortable. To book the service, contact 2955222 Ext 572 or mail infodesk.ixe@adani.com”.

“Let your baggage rest with us. Porter service launched for your convenience,” it said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2020 8:34:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/porter-service-introduced-at-mangaluru-airport/article33285291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY