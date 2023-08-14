Popularise unknown and hidden beauties as tourist destinations, Lakshmi Hebbalkar tells officials in Udupi

August 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi district in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Monday, August 14, directed the district administration to add 32 more locations in the list of already identified 48 tourist locations in the district.

Reviewing the progress of Tourism Department at Rajatadri in Manipal, Udupi, Ms. Hebbalkar said tourism development besides helping tourists to savour natural beauty, would also economically empower the local community and make them self-reliant.

The administration should provide basic infrastructure to tourists visiting places in the district, she said, and asked the officials to provide drinking water, freshwater for bathing, toilets, parking and such other facilities. Steps should be taken to display information/caution boards and deploy Pravasi Mithras to ensure safety of tourists, she said.

Ms. Hebbalkar noted that a majority of tourists limit their visits to Kaup, Malpe and Maravanthe beaches during their trips. However, there are many more beautiful beaches and tourists attractions in the district, she said, asking officials to popularise such places too to attract more footfall.

Government grants

Ms. Hebbalkar told officials to properly utilise the government grants for tourism projects and complete them in time. If there was any shortage of funds, she would get the same released from the government.

Though Karnataka has attractive and beautiful beaches, beach tourism was yet to gain popularity like in Goa for lack of infrastructure and other facilities. Officials should get no objection certificates for tourism projects from departments concerned on priority. Water sports and other adventure sports should be encouraged along beaches, she said.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidya Kumari and other officials were present.

Sanjeevini Supermarket

During her district visit, Ms. Hebbalkar inaugurated Sanjeevini Supermarket, managed by women members of Samruddhi Sanjeevini Self Help Group from Cherkadi at the Udupi Taluk Panchayat premises. The Minister congratulated the SHG members for their initiative and said such a measure would go a long way in the economic empowerment of women.

Later, Ms. Hebbalkar visited the material recovery facility (MRF) at Nitte in Karkala taluk being managed by start-up M/s Mangala Resource Management Pvt., Ltd., Mangaluru, along with Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar. The MRF collects and processes dry waste from 42 gram panchayats of Karkala, Udupi, Kaup and Hebri taluks.