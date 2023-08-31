ADVERTISEMENT

Poornaprajna College organises national workshop on Physics for B Sc students

August 31, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

: Department of Physics at Poornaprajna College, Udupi organised Mini-Physics Training and Talent Search, a seven-day national-level workshop for BSc students recently.

It was attended by 38 students from Punjab, Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The selection was based on an entry test and based on equity, where students hailing from both rural and urban backgrounds were selected. As many as 15 students participated from colleges affiliated to Mangalore University of which eight were from Poornaprajna College. The students stayed on campus and underwent rigorous training each day for six days, ranging from theory sessions on quantum physics and thermodynamics to problem-solving and analysis and experimental sessions. The students were trained to work using “active learning” methodologies and were made to work in teams, a release from the college said.

Special programmes like science movies, skywatch and lectures on careers in Physics were also organised after the main sessions, each day. Shivakumar, a retired professor from Central University of Hyderabad and Ananda Dasgupta, a professor from IISER Kolkata and Satyajith a professor from NITTE were the resource persons for the main sessions, each day. Dinesh Hebbar, an ex-student of Poornaprajna College, was the tutor for the various sessions. Parthibha Acharya, Head of the Physics Department and Atul Bhat, Assistant Professor of the Department at the college were the local coordinators.

The programme was organized in association with the Physics Training and Talent Search (PTTS) organisation coordinated by Mr. Shivakumar. (EOM)

