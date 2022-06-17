Poorna Express on diverted route
Ernakulam Junction-Pune Junction Poorna Weekly Express (11098) via Belagavi starting its journey on June 20 and June 27 will be operated on a diverted route.
A release from Konkan Railway Corporation stated that the South Western Railway has undertaken line doubling project in Belagavi-Suldhal section of Hubballi Division. The Poorna Express would run via Madgaon, Roha, Panvel, Karjat and Lonavala to reach Pune duly skipping its stoppages at Sanvordem, Curchorem, Kulem, Castle Rock, Londa, Belagavi, Ghataprabha, Miraj, Sangli, Karad and Satara stations.
