Poor response to prohibitoryorders in Dakshina Kannada

The prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Dakshina Kannada district to control the spread of COVID-19 did not have much impact as traffic movement was as usual in the city and other parts of the district on Monday.

The police had a tough time in controlling the movement of vehicles entering the city near the Jeppinamogaru Junction on the National Highway 66 and at the Arkula Junction on the NH 75. The police were forced to allow all traffic movement there after heated exchanges of words with motorists and ambulances and vehicles carrying essential commodities getting stuck in the traffic jam.

“We do not know why motorists take the prohibitory orders so lightly. These orders are issued to prevent the likely community transmission of COVID-19 that will have serious impact. It is difficult to stop vehicles on the national highway,” said a police officer posted at Jeppinamogaru.

As police allowed the movement of vehicles at this point, Abdul Rehman, a resident of Krishnapura, and a few other residents made fervent appeals to motorists asking them to confine themselves to their houses for the next few days.

Normal activity was seen in Ujire and Belthangady with several shops and business establishments functioning as usual. Several people used social media to bring it to the notice of Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja and sought effective action.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Monday issued orders to bar movement of people in groups till midnight of March 31. She exempted shops selling milk and other essential items such as groceries, vegetables, fruits, government offices, banks and post offices from the order.

Police action

While the operation of shops selling vegetables, grocery and essential items remained largely unaffected, the police asked these shops in Marnamikatta, Jeppu, Morgan’s Gate and Bolar areas to be closed down at around noon. “Despite clear orders of the Deputy Commissioner, we were asked to close down our shops,” said a vegetable vendor at Marnamikatte.

This abrupt closure led to panic buying. “I went around several shops for grocery but could only get 5 kg of sugar and 10 kg of rice,” said Sanath Jagannath, a resident of Morgan’s Gate.

Several people were seen flocking to shops at the Central Market to purchase grocery, fruits, vegetables and other essential items. “We received our stock of vegetables and fruits stock today. We are unsure of any loads coming on Tuesday,” A. Mohammed, a wholesale trader, said.