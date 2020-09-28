Poor response to bandh call in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Roads deserted, public transport hit, private shops and vegetable markets remain closed in Hassan; hundreds stage protest in Shivamogga

The bandh called by different organisations and farmers failed to evoke any response in the coastal belt with life remaining as usual in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday.

Public transport, including government and private buses, autorickshaws, operated normally. Commercial establishments, including markets, and government offices remained open.

In Udupi city, police took some protesters, including Balakrishna Shetty, secretary of the Udupi district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxists), into custody when they tried to block the roads in the City Bus Stand area early in the morning.

There was a heated exchange of words between the protesters and drivers and conductors of private buses in the City Bus Stand when the protestors appealed to them not to operate buses by blocking the roads. The police soon took the protesters into custody.

Some shops in Udupi city remained closed and fewer number of buses operated in the city. However, life was as usual in Kundapur, Karkala, Brahmavar, Hebri, Baindoor and Kaup in Udupi district.

Meanwhile, different organisations together staged protests in different parts of the two districts, including in Mangaluru, Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady, Moodbidri, Kundapur and Baindoor.

In a protest staged near the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru, the protestors shouted slogans against the government opposing amendments to the three legislation pertaining to the farm sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishnappa Salian, president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of Karnataka Prantha Raita Sangha (KPRS), said that the Union and State governments are on their toes to make the farmers beggars as they are favouring the corporate sector.

Sunil Kumar Bajal, general secretary, Dakshina Kannada unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said that the governments have adopted anti-farmer policies. The former MLC Ivan D’Souza also spoke.

Protestors in Puttur tried to set on fire the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. But the police did not allow them to do it.

Labour leader B.M. Bhat and the former Congress Minister Gangadhara Gowda took part in a protest in Belthangady.

The Congress, the CPI(M) and other party workers in Sullia took out a procession and staged a protest.

In Hassan

The bandh call received a good response in Hassan on Monday. Many roads wore a deserted look, autorickshaws were off the road, public transport was hit, private shops and vegetable markets were closed for the day, in support of the protest.

Members of the Raitha Sangha, the Left parties and pro-Dalit organisations took part in a protest meet at Hemavati Statue Circle. They raised slogans against the Union and State governments for their anti-farmer policies. The police took around 30 leaders into custody when they made an attempt to stop KSRTC buses.

Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a rasta roko on the National Highway 75 near Boovanahalli for a few minutes.

Leaders of the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) also extended support to the protest. Congress MLC M.A. Gopalaswamy took part in a protest meeting and addressed the media.

Interestingly, Janata Dal(S) MLA A.T. Ramaswamy staged a dharna in front of the Taluk Office in Arkalgud alone holding a placard. He staged the protest for half an hour to convey his opposition to the anti-farm laws. The taluk units of the Raitha Sangha staged protests in the taluk centres.

In Shivamogga

Members of the Raitha Sangha, pro-Dalit organisations, the Karnataka Janashakti, Swaraj India and pro-Kannada organisations took part in a protest. Hundreds of protestors took part in a meeting at Bhagawan Mahaveer Circle and raised slogans against the Union and State governments.

H.R. Basavarajappa, leader of the Raitha Sangha, said that the BJP holding power both at the Centre and in the State had been taking decisions without keeping the interests of farmers in mind. They had been dictatorial in their administration. They expect the people to accept their decisions without raising their voice, he said.

Meanwhile, shops in Gandhi Bazaar, Nehru Road and Gopi Circle were closed. Several merchants closed their business activities voluntarily. There was no activity in the vegetable market.

Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises and demanded that the controversial laws be withdrawn.