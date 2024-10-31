Poojary asks officials to hasten Karavali junction-Malpe stretch highway widening project by paying compensation to land losers by November 10

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, on Wednesday asked officials concerned to hasten the widening of the Karavali junction-Malpe stretch of the National Highway 169-A by paying compensation to land losers within November 10.

Presiding over a meeting called by him to review the progress of national highways development projects in Udupi district, Mr. Poojary said that the strtech should be widened at the earliest.

He asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the construction of Udupi to Kundapur side retaining wall of Santhekatte underpass in November. The NHAI should prepare a detailed project report for constructing Udupi to Kundapur side service road at Santhekatte and take up the project on priority, he said.

Referring to the widening of Malpe-Hebri stretch of NH 169-A, Mr. Poojary said that the works near Parkala, which had come to a halt, can be resumed by paying compensation to land losers as the court has ruled in favour of the government. He said that the court has stayed the project work on the 600 m stretch near Perdoor Anantheswara temple. But the widening work can be taken up in other stretches.

The MP asked the NHAI to take up the ovepass projects at Ambalpady and Katpady on NH 66 by taking all precautionary measures.

He asked the NHAI to speed up Sanur-Bikarnakatte highway widening works as rains have receded. At the same time bus shelters and service roads on the stretch should be built, he said.

Mr. Poojary asked the NHAI to invite bids to open night canteens near Sasthana and Hejmady toll gates. The canteens will help drivers, he said.

He said that locals residing in 5 km radius of toll gates should be given concession in thetoll fee.

