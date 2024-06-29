Poojary asks NHAI to complete Santhekatte underpass project soon

Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP, on Friday instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to complete the Santhekatte underpass project in Udupi at the earliest.

Holding a meeting in the office of Deputy Commissioner in Udupi, he asked NHAI to deploy more machinery, if required, to complete the project. A huge rock at the project site should be removed, he said.

Mr. Poojary asked NHAI to fill potholes on national highways, display signboards wherever required, and take steps for installing streetlights on the highways.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna and Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari were present at the meeting.

