ADVERTISEMENT

Poojary asks NHAI to complete Santhekatte underpass project soon

Published - June 29, 2024 06:59 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP, on Friday instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to complete the Santhekatte underpass project in Udupi at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding a meeting in the office of Deputy Commissioner in Udupi, he asked NHAI to deploy more machinery, if required, to complete the project. A huge rock at the project site should be removed, he said.

Mr. Poojary asked NHAI to fill potholes on national highways, display signboards wherever required, and take steps for installing streetlights on the highways.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna and Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari were present at the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US