 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poojary allays fears of implementation of Kasturirangan report

Published - November 16, 2024 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP, presiding over a meeting in Udupi on Saturday.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP, presiding over a meeting in Udupi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Saturday that the State government has decided to reject the Centre’s fresh draft notification on Kasturirangan committee report on conservation of the Western Ghats. Hence, people’s apprehension on the implementation of the report is unnecessary.

He was speaking at a meeting organised in Udupi to discuss the report.

Mr. Poojary said that people on the foothills of the Western Ghats are still worried that they will not be able to get electricity connection and drinking water supply, their villages will not get roads and bridges and their villages will not get infrastructure facilities. Those fears are unfounded.

He said that since the submission of the report in 2013, six draft notifications on the proposed declaration of Eco-Sensitive Areas (ESAs) have been issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to States through which the Western Ghats run. All six notifications, including the latest one, which was issued on July 31, a day after the devastating landslides in Wayanad occurred, have been rejected by Karnataka.

He said that officials should make their higher-ups understand the difficulties people will face in case the recommendations are implemented.

Published - November 16, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.