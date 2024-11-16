Poojary allays fears of implementation of Kasturirangan report

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Saturday that the State government has decided to reject the Centre’s fresh draft notification on Kasturirangan committee report on conservation of the Western Ghats. Hence, people’s apprehension on the implementation of the report is unnecessary.

He was speaking at a meeting organised in Udupi to discuss the report.

Mr. Poojary said that people on the foothills of the Western Ghats are still worried that they will not be able to get electricity connection and drinking water supply, their villages will not get roads and bridges and their villages will not get infrastructure facilities. Those fears are unfounded.

He said that since the submission of the report in 2013, six draft notifications on the proposed declaration of Eco-Sensitive Areas (ESAs) have been issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to States through which the Western Ghats run. All six notifications, including the latest one, which was issued on July 31, a day after the devastating landslides in Wayanad occurred, have been rejected by Karnataka.

He said that officials should make their higher-ups understand the difficulties people will face in case the recommendations are implemented.