Pomp and gaiety mark Three Chariot Festival

The Three Chariot Festival or the Trirathotsava was celebrated with traditional pomp and gaiety on Car Street here on Tuesday.

A large number of devotees participated in the festival.

The exponent of Dwaita philosophy, Sri Madhwacharya, installed the idol of Lord Sri Krishna at the temple in Udupi on Makara Sankranti about 800 years ago.

It is to mark this installation that the Saptotsava is held.

The Three Chariot Festival on Tuesday and the Churnotsava on Wednesday are part of this Saptotsava.

The Three Chariot Festival was held under the guidance of Vidyadheesha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt.

Vidyasagar Tirtha Swami of Krishnapur Mutt, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami of Admar Mutt, Ishapriya Tirtha, junior seer of Admar Mutt, Vidyavallabha Tirtha of Kaniyur Mutt, Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swami of Sode Mutt, Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Palimar Mutt, were among those present.