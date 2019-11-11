Pomp and gaiety mark Laksha Deepotsava

Traditional pomp and gaiety marked Laksha Deepotsava festival here on Saturday. A large number of devotees participated in the festivities.

After offering prayers at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, the idols (utsav murthis or idols that are taken out during procession) of Lord Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana were brought in a palanquin and placed in a decorated boat in the evening.

The decorated boat went around the Mantapa at the Madhwa Sarovar pond, which was lit with earthen lamps, as part of the Teppotsava.

Then, the utsav murtis of Lord Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana were kept in the Garuda Ratha, while the utsav murtis of Lord Ananteshwara and Lord Chandramouleshwara were placed in the Mahapuja Ratha and taken around the Car Street.

Thousands of earthen oil lamps were lit in specially constructed wooden rows around the Car Street. Earlier in the day, the Tulsi Puje was performed at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple by Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt and Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Palimar Mutt.

In the afternoon, these two seers and Vidyavallabha Tirtha Swami of Kaniyur Mutt and Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, junior seer of Pejawar Mutt, joined the devotees in placing earthern lamps on the wooden rows around the Car Street.

Later, the ritual of Kshirabdi, was performed at the Mantapa of the Madhwa Sarovar pond.