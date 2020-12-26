Polling in 200 GPs tomorrow

MANGALURU

26 December 2020 00:38 IST

In all, 200 gram panchayats will go to the polls in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi during the second phase on Sunday.

The elections will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 30.

Of the panchayats where elections will be held during the second phase, 114 are in Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia and Kabada taluks in Dakshina Kannada. Of these, candidates in 41 gram panchayat constituencies have been elected unopposed in the district.

Hence, elections will be held to 1,500 constituencies under the Puttur sub-division. Of the total constituencies, Belthangady taluk has 46, Puttur 22, Sullia 25 and Kadaba taluk has 21 constituencies.

Of the total 3,421 candidates in the fray, 1,921 candidates are from the general category, 699 from Backward Class A, 138 from Backward Class B, 371 from Scheduled Castes and 272 candidates are from Scheduled Tribes.

In Udupi, 86 gram panchayats in Kundapur, Karkala and Kaup taluks will go to the polls. As candidates for 65 seats have been elected unopposed, elections will be held for 1,178 seats. As many as 2,706 candidates are in the fray.

Polling

In the first phase of elections on December 22, Dakshina Kannada recorded 74.43 % polling. Taluk-wise, Mangaluru reported 72.32 % polling, Moodbidri 72.82 % and Bantwal recorded 76.47 % voting.

Udupi district recorded 74.06 % polling. Voting recorded in Udupi taluk stood at 74.80 %, in Hebri 79.41 %, in Brahmavar 73.69 % and in Baindoor, it was at 71.28 %.

Elections had been announced for a total of 220 gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada and 153 panchayats in Udupi. As Kodi Gram Panchayat in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi did not go to the polls on Tuesday as there were no candidates in the fray, in reality only 152 gram panchayats faced the elections in Udupi.