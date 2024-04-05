Poll code violation case against Kota Srinivas Poojary

April 05, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Kaup police in Udupi district on Friday registered cases against the BJP candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency Kota Srinivas Poojary and others for allegedly indulging in poll campaign on a college premises.

The police have registered the model poll code violation case against Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty and former MLA Lalaji R. Mendon too based on the complaint from Kaup Assembly flying squad member Vishwanath.

It was alleged in the complaint that Mr. Poojary and others entered the compound of Trisha College in Katpady on March 30 at around 11.30 a.m. and addressed students through a hand mike provided by the college management. The students were allowed to watch them by standing along the college corridors, the complaint said.