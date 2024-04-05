GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Poll code violation case against Kota Srinivas Poojary

April 05, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kota Srinivas Poojary

Kota Srinivas Poojary | Photo Credit: File photo

The Kaup police in Udupi district on Friday registered cases against the BJP candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency Kota Srinivas Poojary and others for allegedly indulging in poll campaign on a college premises.

The police have registered the model poll code violation case against Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty and former MLA Lalaji R. Mendon too based on the complaint from Kaup Assembly flying squad member Vishwanath.

It was alleged in the complaint that Mr. Poojary and others entered the compound of Trisha College in Katpady on March 30 at around 11.30 a.m. and addressed students through a hand mike provided by the college management. The students were allowed to watch them by standing along the college corridors, the complaint said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.