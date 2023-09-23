‘Political science is dynamic, will never lose its importance’

September 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University Jayaraj Amin said on Saturday, September 23, that political science would never lose its importance as it is dynamic in nature.

Addressing political science teachers after inaugurating a workshop on fifth and sixth semester National Education Policy syllabi for BA programme of the university at its University College here, he said students should study political science with sociology, economics and related subjects.

P.L. Dharma, chairman of the Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Political Science at Mangalore University, said the NEP-2020 never imposes any “ism” on students, but makes one think. It’s time for teachers to learn again and update themselves. A teacher should be creative and enthusiastic to create interest among students. “Never underestimate any student,” he added.

In his session on ‘International Relations’, Ravindranathan P., assistant professor, Department of Geopolitics and International Relations, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, said incidents such as the 9/11 attack created an awareness on the importance of international relations. Now, cooperation between countries has been increased in fields such as security, economic development, human rights, health, business, and trade. Though nuclear tests shook the international relations, gradually when many countries had nuclear bombs, it turned into a weapon of peace, he said.

University College Mangalore Department of Economics head Jayavantha Nayak spoke about political economy and National Agricultural Policy 2000 in India. Political Science faculty Rukmaya M., Raghu, and Ashalatha P. spoke on ‘Karnataka government and politics’.

Mangalore University Political Science Teachers’ Association had organised the workshop.

