Political parties should form internal panels to check sexual harassment: BJP Karnataka Mahila Morcha chairperson

Updated - September 05, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

State BJP Mahila Morcha president C. Manjula speaking at a programme in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Political parties too should constitute internal committees to address complaints on sexual harassment of women, if any, within the parties, said C. Manjula, chairperson of BJP’s State Mahila Morcha, in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons, she said that parties should expel persons found guilty of sexually harassing women. As parties grow, all sorts of people join them. If there are any instances of sexual harassment, it should be openly condemned irrespective of party and legal action should be taken against the guilty. A woman is not a commodity, she said.

Ms. Manjula said that if she came across any such incident in the BJP, she will recommend the party to expel such persons. She said that she supported the demand from members of the Film Industry for Rights and Equality and artists from Kannada film industry to constitute a panel similar to that of Hema committee to study and report on issues faced by women at work place.

Ms. Manjula alleged that the State government had failed to curb atrocities and sexual harassment against women. The government is not serious enough to investigate into cases of missing women. No stern measures have been taken to control drug mafia in the coastal districts. Ministers in-charge of districts were not holding any meetings to ensure safety of women, she alleged.

