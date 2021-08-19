Political parties protest against hike in travel fares on private buses

MANGALURU

19 August 2021 18:49 IST

Political parties, barring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and several organisations jointly staged a protest in the city on Thursday opposing the hike in travel fares on private buses and also, the decision by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to allow it without conducting a public hearing.

The Communist Party of India (Marxists), the Communist Party of India, the Congress, the Janata Dal (Secular), the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Dalit organisations took part in the protest near the Clock Tower.

The protesters urged Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to keep the fares thus hiked in abeyance and conduct a public hearing immediately. They said that the RTA has taken a unilateral decision in the matter.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary of Dakshina Kannada unit of the CPI(M) Vasantha Achari said that the common people have been hit hard by inflation, especially increasing fuel prices and prices of essential commodities.

Many people have been hit hard due to COVID-19, while others have lost jobs. And, salaries of many people have been reduced. In such a situation, he said, the district administration has, without conducting a public hearing, behaved like an “agent” of private bus operators insofar as fare hike is concerned. The parties condemned it, he said.

Spokesperson of the District Congress Committee Abhishek Ullal said that the district administration has given scope for private operators to collect fares as per their wishes without consulting people.

Secretary of Mangaluru City South unit of the CPI (M) Sunil Kumar Bajal questioned the MLAs and the MP for remaining silent. If fares are not slashed, they will intensify the protest all over Dakshina Kannada, he said.