Polipu residents concerned about sea erosion

Residents of Polipu ward in Kaup town municipality limits on Friday warned of protest if the government does not take up beach protection works in the location immediately.

With already about 10 houses under the threat of being washed away due to the raging waves and the impending Monsoon furry, the residents urged the government to take immediate action. Vinay Kumar Sorake, who represented Kaup assembly constituency earlier, visited Polipu again today and assured the residents to convey their concern to government agencies concerned.

Residents said government agencies had promised to remove the existing stone wall and build a stronger one. However, no action was initiated on the promise, they said. Mr. Sorake spoke to Udupi Deputy Commissioner and fisheries department officials from the spot and asked them to take immediate action.

People gave the administration till this month-end to commence the protection work, failing which they would launch an agitation. Mr. Sorake said he too would extend his support to people’s struggle if no action was taken.