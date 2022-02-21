Polio drops for 2.13 lakh children in Dharwad district

Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat chairs preparatory meeting

Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat chairs preparatory meeting

Under the Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive to be launched on Sunday, 2.13 lakh children aged less than five will be administered polio drops in Dharwad district, Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal has said.

Chairing a preparatory meeting on the vaccination drive held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Itnal said that the drive will be carried out till March 2.

He said that although India was declared a polio-free country in 2014 by the World Health Organisation, recent reports about polio cases in neighbouring countries have raised an alarm and hence, there is a need for taking all precautions to protect children in the country from getting affected by polio.

Mr. Itnal said that because of the pandemic, the Pulse Polio programme is being conducted once in a year for the last two years and this time, it is being conducted in the last week of February.

“During the drive, polio drops will be administered at booths set up for the purpose on Sunday. And, from Monday next, para medical staff will visit households both in urban and rural areas to administer polio drops,” he said.

Mr. Itnal said that 901 polio booths will be set up in Dharwad district apart from the 100 transit points. In addition, 57 mobile teams and 3,874 volunteers have been appointed to administer polio drops, he said. Officials from various departments, including Health, were present.