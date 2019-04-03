‘Policing very sensitive now’

Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil, rtd. police officer Uday Nayak, and Arun Chakravarthy, IGP (Western Range) releasing flag stickers in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

03 April 2019 01:35 IST

With technological advancements posing many challenges, policing now has become very sensitive and challenging, retired Superintendent of Police (Intelligence) Uday Nayak said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Karnataka Police Flag and Welfare Day, he said that advancement in technology has also improved policing and investigation methods. He asked the police to work efficiently to ensure peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Nayak asked the serving personnel to give a patient hearing to retired personnel who come to the police station with grievances. “Do not treat us as a nuisance. Please remember that you will also be facing the same situation after 25 years.”

Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Arun Chakaravathy spoke on the occassion.

Mr. Nayak released the ₹6.6 lakh worth police flag day stamps received by the Manglauru Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada district police.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said the two police units collected ₹3.03 lakh from the police flags in 2017-18, of which ₹1.5 lakh was given to the Retired Police Welfare Fund and ₹75,865 each was given to the Serving Police Personnel Welfare Fund and the Central Paramilitary Force Personnel Welfare Fund, respectively.

Mr. Prasad said ₹78,869 was spent towards treatment of retired personnel in 2018-19. The children of service personnel received ₹93,500 towards education expenses, while ₹16,775 was spent towards the cost of purchasing spectacles in 2018-19.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil also spoke. Several retired police personnel from the city and district police were felicitated.