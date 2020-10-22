Policemen told to be cautious against COVID-19 while discharging duty

Police personnel are paying tributes during the Police Martyrs Day at DAR Police Grounds in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

22 October 2020 01:14 IST

Police should continue to exercise precaution against COVID-19 and discharge their duty, said Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day, Mr. Ray said that policemen have been the first responders to crisis, even during the COVID-19 outbreak. “Though it is (COVID-19) a health crisis, the police have been playing an important role (in the prevention and control of the pandemic),” he said.

The police personnel, he said, should continue with their work by wearing face masks and other precautions.

There have not been any causality of police personnel due to COVID-19 in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate and in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts of the Western Range, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Ray paid homage at the memorial for departed police personnel.

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash, Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, Deputy Inspector-General (Coast Guard) S.B. Venkatesh and District Home Guards Commandant Murali Mohan Choontharu also paid homage.

Mr. Prasad read out the names of 264 police personnel, including 17 from Karnataka, who died in the line of duty this year. Probationary IPS officer Rohan Jagadish led the commemoration day parade.