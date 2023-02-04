Police will firmly deal with people delivering hate speeches, says Vikram Amathe

February 04, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Vikram Amathe who took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, February 1, said the police will firmly deal with people delivering hate speeches. The social media monitoring cell will be strengthened to find out hate mongering and take stringent action, he said.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, February 4, Dr. Amathe said hate speeches will not be overlooked. “We will look at the background of the speaker. If we find there is an intention to create differences among communities, then police will certainly follow the well laid out norms and register an FIR (against the speaker),” he said.

The social media monitoring cell, he said, was at the district police headquarters only. “We will strengthen the social media monitoring system and open new cells at sub divisional offices in Puttur and Bantwal. Tech-savvy police personnel will be posted in these cells to monitor social media.” Hate content and other objectionable content on the social media will be flagged and appropriate legal action will be taken, he said.

Dr. Amathe said he has taken the charge at a time when there is hectic political activity in the run up for the State Assembly elections. “My top priority now is to maintain law and order in the district and also follow community policing norms,” he said. The border checkposts in Sullia, Puttur and Vitla will be strengthened. There will be surveillance of rowdy sheeters, convicted offenders and other bad characters and appropriate legal action will be taken against all mischievous elements, he added.

The new SP said he would revive “Gruha Surakha” initiative mooted by his predecessor Bhushan Borase of guarding locked houses and houses of lonely senior citizens. “I will reactivate all good initiatives mooted by my predecessors,” he said. On enforcement of traffic rules, Dr. Amathe said visible traffic offenders will be booked and counselling will be done to those who are found to habitual.

On operation of satellite phones in the district, Dr. Amathe said the State police and other investigation agencies are constantly monitoring it and appropriate action is being taken. “I cannot reveal more on it, but I only say that necessary action is being taken on this,” he said.