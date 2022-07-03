Police will ensure safety of foreigners staying in Mangaluru: Shashi Kumar

He was speaking at an interaction programme with foreign nationals staying in city for education or employment

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Saturday said that it was the duty of the police to ensure safety and honour of foreigners staying in Mangaluru just as the safety of Indians staying abroad was being ensured by respective governments.

Foreigners staying in Mangaluru may contact jurisdictional police officers directly in cases of emergency, he said. The Commissioner was speaking at an interaction programme with foreign nationals staying in Mangaluru for education or employment organised by the department here.

He said there were 336 foreign nationals in Mangaluru and it was good to note that none of them were involved in any unlawful activity. They include 82 people from Afghanistan, 11 from Bangladesh, 25 from Ethiopia, 20 from Yemen, 13 from Malaysia, 18 from the USA, 17 from the Philippines among others from over 50 countries, he said. Mr. Kumar asked foreign nationals to possess relevant documents always.

Police officer Hemachandra said that foreign nationals staying in Mangaluru on different categories of Visas should compulsorily register with the Commissionerate. Students were prohibited from participating in political activities, he said.

Florin and her husband John sharing their experience, said that they were staying in Mangaluru since 2004 and felt India was a great country, after visiting over 60 countries. All foreigners were safe here, but should possess necessary documents, they said.

While a student from Tanzania urged the police to improve and streamline vehicular movement in the city, an Iranian student asked the police to facilitate foreign students to own vehicles just as in Bengaluru. Farkudin from Afghanistan said he became familiar with the culture and practices of India while studying for the last three years; he has also learned Hindi. He was feeling at Home in Mangaluru. A Lankan couple said they have learned to speak Kannada and Tulu.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Anshu Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, Roshni Nilaya Principal Juliet and others were present.