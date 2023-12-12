HamberMenu
Police will conduct random checking in shops near educational institutions, says SP

December 12, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun on Tuesday said the police will conduct random checks of food and confectionery items in at least 50 shops every month near educational institutions to verify whether the items are laced with any narcotic drugs.

Speaking at a media interaction organised by the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association, Dr. Arun said necessary training was already imparted to officials from the Health and Food Safety Departments besides providing them testing kits.

The step was being taken after incidents of confectionery and food items laced with drugs being sold in shops were reported from neighbouring districts, the SP said.

Dr. Arun said besides these measures, the Forest and Agriculture Department officials would conduct survey to identify cultivation of cannabis every month, so as to curtail drug abuse among the youth.

He said the police have asked educational institution heads to report to the police about any suspicious activities in nearby shops or among students. They were also told to report instances of students frequently skipping classes to their parents.

The officer said the police would conduct immediate raids if public inform them about conducting matka. The police were also aware about matka being conducted through apps and they were collecting further information. He asked the public to share information with the police in this regard.

Dr. Arun said the police would attempt to address traffic jams in Udupi city, particularly during the weekends. He would soon convene a meeting to discuss which roads should be declared one-way to address traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the district police have asked the City Municipal Council to install about 16 high-resolution closed-circuit television cameras across the city to identify culprits in the event of commission of any crime or similar such incidents. Temporary CCTV cameras would be installed during the forthcoming Paryaya celebration, he added.

