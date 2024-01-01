Police will be acting proactively to prevent communal incidents in the coastal region, says DIG Amit Singh

January 01, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Police will continue to take proactive steps to prevent communal incidents in the communally sensitive districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru coming under the Western Range, said the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Western Range, Amit Singh, in Mangaluru, on Monday, January 1.

Talking to reporters after assuming office of Inspector General of Police (Western Range), Mr. Singh said it is important for the police personnel of the region to be aware of issues that can lead to communal trouble. Personnel should collect intelligence and “Wherever police find incidents that can lead to communal trouble, it should be proactively handled to avoid communal incidents,” he said. In the last eight months, the Superintendent of Police of the four districts have done commendable job in preventing such incidents.

Police need to be aware of changing patterns of organised crime and cybercrime, and step up efforts to trace absconding offenders involved in such crimes. The police will continue to take firm and effective action against incidents of ‘moral policing’. Proactive steps will be taken against the consumption and sale of drugs, which continues to be a menace, he said..

The 2007-batch officer, Mr. Singh, replaced Chandragupta, who has been promoted to Inspector General of Police and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru City.

Mr. Singh has served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Mangaluru and Puttur between 2009 and 2011. He was Superintendent of Police in Hassan, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Rural, and Mysuru. He served in the National Investigation Agency from September 2019 till 2nd week of December 2023 when he returned to the parent Karnataka cadre. The Government on December 31 issued orders to post Mr. Singh as the DIG, Western Range.

Mr. Singh said it is good to return back to Karnataka after a fruitful stint in NIA.