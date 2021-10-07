Police told to prevent atrocities on women

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has instructed police officials to take all measures to prevent atrocities on women in the district.

Addressing a meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday, Dr. Ragapriya said that incidents of atrocities on women and also sexual harassment are being reported frequently in the recent past and such incidents have been impacting society adversely. Thus, the Home Affairs Department has to take stringent steps to prevent such incidents, she added.

Referring to an incident in which a woman died of burns after being set on fire by a man when she resisted sexual harassment in Chowdeshwarihal in Surpur taluk, Dr. Ragapriya said that the police have to view atrocities on women seriously and ensure that the culprits get the highest punishment in a court of law.

The Deputy Commissioner specifically mentioned that the police should take additional steps to provide security to women waiting for buses at bus stands during the evening time. They can offer help to ensure that such women reached home safely, if the situation demands.

She highlighted the impact of child marriage on society and said that the police should register complaints immediately after receiving information of such incidents.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy and other police officers were present.