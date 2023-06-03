Police to relook circular one-way around Clock Tower following complaints

June 03, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain on Saturday, June 6, said he will take a relook at the circular one-way introduced about a year ago following many complaints from the public.

Interacting with reporters after his first phone-in programme with the public here, Mr. Jain however said re-examining the circular one-way was not his priority; there were other pressing issues, including decongesting the Central Market area where the new market building was coming up, ensuring pedestrian safety across the city, etc.

Regarding the circular one-way, Mr. Jain said all aspects leading to the formation of one-way have to be studied while the present traffic pattern’s impact has to be studied too. Overall, the public have adjusted to the new set-up, though they complain about circuitous detour to their destination, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Chandrasekhar, the then Police Commissioner, had introduced the phone-in programme in 2016. It was received well by the public who aired their grievances on the first Friday of every month. The initiative celebrated the 100th episode in January 2019 when T.R. Suresh was the Commissioner. It came to an abrupt halt in December 2019 after the police firing during the CAA protest when P.S. Harsha was the Commissioner.

Every first Saturday

Successive Commissioners did not review the initiative thereafter despite there being huge public demand and Mr. Jain decided to give it a try. The programme, Mr. Jain said, will be conducted on the first Saturday of every month between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. henceforth.

26 complaints

Though it was the first phone-in after a gap of three and a half years, Mr. Jain attended to 26 grievances during the hour. Two callers spoke about the inconvenience to the general public being caused by the Clock Tower circular one-way, to which Mr. Jain said he would get the issue studied.

The other prominent issue was rash and negligent driving by private city and service bus drivers within the city. Mr. Jain said action would be initiated. He also responded positively to a caller who demanded action for riding without helmet and such other traffic rules violations. Responding to a caller from Surathkal on the complaint of gambling at many bars and restaurants in the region, Mr. Jain directed the official concerned to immediately launch raids on such activities.

A caller from Mannagudda urged the Commissioner to drive away unauthorised agents from the premises of the Regional Transport Office in Mangaluru. Mr. Jain said he would discuss the issue with the Deputy Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Anshu Kumar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.