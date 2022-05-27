Police to open communication channel with youth

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar during his visit to the Police Commissioner’s Office in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

May 27, 2022 01:04 IST

The police, more so those working in Mangaluru and other communally sensitive areas, should set up youth committees at the police station level to open channels of communication with youths who are active in public life for the smooth maintenance of law and order, said Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order ) Alok Kumar here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after a review of the working of the City Police Commissionerate, Mr. Kumar said that it is the youth within the age of 40 who are actively involved in agitations, social and development activities. “The police should develop a channel of communication with this age group,” he said. Youth committees comprising people aged 40 and below should be formed.

“These youths will matter a lot in maintaining law and order. I have asked the Mangaluru Police Commissioner and the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police to organise activities to help connect with youth,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that he is trying to reinforce practices that help improve relationship with people. These practices have been in vogue in policing for over five decades.

Time for crime victims

Mr. Kumar said that police stations have been asked to restart the practice of meeting victims of crime every third Saturday of the month. “Meeting victims every month was a practice started when Ajai Kumar Singh was the the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police. We are reviving this practice,” he said.

Police stations should set apart time for this meeting. Apart from getting update about investigation in cases related to them, victims can tell the police about threats, if any, or any other concerns that they are facing during such meetings.

Election year

The police, he said, will be more alert in the election year when there will be more incidents that will have political and communal overtones. “We have effectively handled such situations earlier. We are capable of handling it now too,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the emphasis is more on “preventive policing” by which problems can be nipped at the bud. Focus will also be on border crime meetings with neighbouring State Police units and better coordination with other investigation agencies for handling issues such as narcotic trade, illegal arms supply and trafficking in human beings, he said.