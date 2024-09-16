ADVERTISEMENT

Police tighten security at Katipalla and B. C. Road in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka after stones thrown at place of worship

Published - September 16, 2024 10:41 am IST - MANGALURU

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the CCTV camera footage shows men on a motorbike hurling the stones before fleeing from the spot

The Hindu Bureau

Police have tightened security at Katipalla near Mangaluru after stones were thrown at a place of worship at night on September 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Police have tightened security at Katipalla near Mangaluru after stones were hurled at a place of worship, damaging window panes, at night on September 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the CCTV camera footage shows men on a motorbike hurling the stones before fleeing from the spot. Efforts are on to trace them, he said.

Earlier on September 15, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty issued a statement seeking a ban on Eid Milad procession at B. C. Road and Kaikamba in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on September 16 in light of reports that the procession will be used to create law and order problems. A prominent person has challenged people from other communities to stop the procession scheduled on Monday morning (September 16). “We know the way to give a befitting reply, but Hindus are not the persons who will provoke violence,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists, including VHP Mangaluru Divisional Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell, organised a protest in B. C. Road, against what they called provocative social media posts while Eid Milad procession went on in the town on September 16 morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police presence has beefed up in B. C. Road area.

Cases booked for provocative statements on social media

The Mangaluru Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime station has suo motu registered acase against VHP activists Sharan Pumpwell and Puneet Attavar for making provocative statements on social media on the violence during a Ganapati procession in Nagamangala.

Bantwal Town police have registered a case against Mahammed Sharief, a former president of Bantwal Town Municipal Council, and Hasainar, a member of Bantwal Town Municipal Council, on the charge of making provocative statements on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US