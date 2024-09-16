Police have tightened security at Katipalla near Mangaluru after stones were hurled at a place of worship, damaging window panes, at night on September 15.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the CCTV camera footage shows men on a motorbike hurling the stones before fleeing from the spot. Efforts are on to trace them, he said.

Earlier on September 15, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty issued a statement seeking a ban on Eid Milad procession at B. C. Road and Kaikamba in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on September 16 in light of reports that the procession will be used to create law and order problems. A prominent person has challenged people from other communities to stop the procession scheduled on Monday morning (September 16). “We know the way to give a befitting reply, but Hindus are not the persons who will provoke violence,” he said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists, including VHP Mangaluru Divisional Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell, organised a protest in B. C. Road, against what they called provocative social media posts while Eid Milad procession went on in the town on September 16 morning.

Police presence has beefed up in B. C. Road area.

Cases booked for provocative statements on social media

The Mangaluru Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime station has suo motu registered a case against VHP activists Sharan Pumpwell and Puneet Attavar for making provocative statements on social media on the violence during a Ganapati procession in Nagamangala.

Bantwal Town police have registered a case against Mahammed Sharief, a former president of Bantwal Town Municipal Council, and Hasainar, a member of Bantwal Town Municipal Council, on the charge of making provocative statements on social media.