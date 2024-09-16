GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police tighten security at Katipalla and B. C. Road in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka after stones thrown at place of worship

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the CCTV camera footage shows men on a motorbike hurling the stones before fleeing from the spot

Published - September 16, 2024 10:41 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Police have tightened security at Katipalla near Mangaluru after stones were thrown at a place of worship at night on September 15, 2024.

Police have tightened security at Katipalla near Mangaluru after stones were thrown at a place of worship at night on September 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Police have tightened security at Katipalla near Mangaluru after stones were hurled at a place of worship, damaging window panes, at night on September 15.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the CCTV camera footage shows men on a motorbike hurling the stones before fleeing from the spot. Efforts are on to trace them, he said.

Earlier on September 15, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty issued a statement seeking a ban on Eid Milad procession at B. C. Road and Kaikamba in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on September 16 in light of reports that the procession will be used to create law and order problems. A prominent person has challenged people from other communities to stop the procession scheduled on Monday morning (September 16). “We know the way to give a befitting reply, but Hindus are not the persons who will provoke violence,” he said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists, including VHP Mangaluru Divisional Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell, organised a protest in B. C. Road, against what they called provocative social media posts while Eid Milad procession went on in the town on September 16 morning.

Police presence has beefed up in B. C. Road area.

Cases booked for provocative statements on social media

The Mangaluru Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime station has suo motu registered acase against VHP activists Sharan Pumpwell and Puneet Attavar for making provocative statements on social media on the violence during a Ganapati procession in Nagamangala.

Bantwal Town police have registered a case against Mahammed Sharief, a former president of Bantwal Town Municipal Council, and Hasainar, a member of Bantwal Town Municipal Council, on the charge of making provocative statements on social media.

Published - September 16, 2024 10:41 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / freedom of religion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.