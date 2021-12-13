Police thwart illegal transportation of cows

Mangaluru

Two animals were also rescued

The Ajekar police in Udupi district on Sunday early morning reportedly thwarted the illegal transportation of cows and rescued two animals in Thellaru village.

The police in a statement said that sub-inspector Sudarshan Doddamani observed a car parked at Guddeyangadi village around 12.15 a.m. As the police vehicle neared the car, the driver suddenly drove away and did not stop despite being asked to do so.

The police chased the car which went along Andaru, Kaikamba, hanchikatte, Hermunde and Jarkala before stopping near the rice mill at Thellar. Three persons travelling in the car escaped in the darkness.

Upon inspection of the car, the police found two cows inside the car with tied legs and wounds. Rescuing the animals worth around ₹45,000, the police also seized a mobile phone and the car. The police suspected it to be a case of cow theft and registered cases under the IPC as well as Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020. The Ajekar police are investigating.