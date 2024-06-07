Police tell school managements to allow parking of vehicles ferrying students inside their premises

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on Friday, told the managements of educational institutions to facilitate parking of vehicles that ferry students inside their premises to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

He was chairing a meeting of representatives of school managements, heads of institutions, students safety committee members and school vehicle drivers here. Institutions that do not have parking space on their premises should arrange the same within a reasonable time, he advised the participants.

The Commissioner noted that vehicles dropping and picking up students on roads were causing traffic snarls throughout the city and hence the institutions should cooperate with the police to avoid the same. Parents bringing children on their own too should adhere to traffic rules, he said. School authorities should hold periodical sensitisation programmes for students and parents about the safety aspects.

Mr. Agrawal reiterated his earlier direction to managements to submit compliance reports with regard to the Karnataka Motor Vehicles (Conditions for Vehicles Engaged in Transport of School Children) Rules, 2012. Managements too should ensure the vehicles were not overloaded and the drivers do not use shrill horns. Failure to adhere to the rules attracts penalty, he said.

POCSO sensitisation

The Commissioner also broached the topic of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and told the managements to hold periodical sensitisation programmes for students on the provisions of the Act. This was necessary to create awareness among students on any kind of harassment and keep them protected, he said.

Mr. Agrawal also advised the managements to suitably modify the starting and ending timings of schools to avoid traffic congestion on roads. The managements should also get the details of their own drivers as well as other vehicles drivers verified from the jurisdictional police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nazam Farooqi and others were present.