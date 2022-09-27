Police take 14 PFI leaders into preventive custody

The Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada District police on Tuesday took 14 people said to be associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) into preventive custody as per the directions of the Union Home Ministry.

They were produced before the respective taluk executive magistrates (tahsildars) who remanded them in judicial custody for a week.

Central and State Intelligence agencies suspected that the detained leaders might indulge in snap protest and street corner meetings against last week’s arrest of PFI leaders by the National Investigation Agency and hence, wanted them to be detained as a preventive measure, the police said.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishkesh Sonawane gave the names of the detained activists as Raziq and Feroz, both residents of B. Mooda, and Ejaz Ajmed (PFI Dakshina Kannada president) and Jabir, both from Ariyadka.

Mangaluru City Police gave the names of the detained people as Mahammed Sharief alias Sharief Pandeshwar, resident of Pandeshwar, Social Democratic Trade Union State secretary; Muzair Kudroli, resident of Kudroli, SDPI Kudroli ward president; Mohammed Naufal Hamza, resident of Kudroli, SDTU district council member; Shabeer Ahammad, K.C. Road, PFI member; Nawaz Ullal, Ullal, former PFI district president and SDPI State Election Council member; Mohammed Iqbal, Ulaibettu, SDPI Ulaibettu president; Davood Nowshad, Chokkabettu, Mangaluru North Assembly segment SDPI president; Nazeer alias Mahammad Nazeer, Kinnipadavu, SDPI Bajpe vice-president and former Bajpe Gram Panchayat member; Ismail Engineer, Kinnipadavu, Bajpe SDPI president and Ibrahim, Moodbidri, Moodbidri PFI president.

Mangaluru South Assembly segment SDPI president and party’s State council member Abdul Jaleel K., a resident of Pandeshwar, was admitted to a private hospital after being detained due to health issues. Due procedure will be followed after his discharge from hospital, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said.