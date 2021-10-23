Police sub-inspector, constable suspended

A police sub-inspector and a constable have been placed under suspension for allegedly allowing an advocate, who is accused of sexually harassing a law student, and his friend, a woman activist, to force in the police station a friend of the victim to sign a document for closing sexual harassment case.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has placed police sub-inspector Srikala K.T. and police constable Pramod under suspension, pending inquiry.

The law student, who was interning at the office of K.S.N. Rajesh, a Special Public Prosecutor for the Lokayukta, on October 18 filed a compliant at the Women’s Police Station accusing the latter of sexually harassing her in his office on September 25.

The police are still tracing Rajesh, who is reportedly at large. He has been booked for offences punishable under sections 376, 376 (2)(f), 376(2)(k), 376(c), 354 (A), 354 (B), 354 (C), 354 (D), 506, 384, 388, and 389 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Forced closure

On the same day, the victim’s friend, who worked in Rajesh’s office, filed a complaint against Pavitra Acharya, president of Ashok Nagar Jagruta Mahila Vedike, accusing the latter of bringing her (the victim’s friend) to the Urwa Police Station on October 14 and forcing her, on behalf of Rajesh, to sign a document denying occurrence of the incident. This case was registered for offences under Sections 363, 384, 504, and 506 of the IPC.

Following a preliminary inquiry report by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) P.A. Hegde, Mr. Kumar ordered the suspension of the two police personnel. Mr. Kumar told reporters that the two police personnel failed in their duty in preventing an accused and his supporters to settle disputes in the police station, he said.

Mr. Kumar said the police have arrested Pavitra.