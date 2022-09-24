Police stations to organise monthly meetings with senior citizens: Mangaluru Commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Saturday, September 24, asked all the police stations in the city to hold a meeting with senior citizens in their area once every month.

Speaking at a meeting of senior citizens with the city police held at the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mr. Kumar said a few police stations have already held meetings with senior citizens.

“I want this to be the norm. The senior citizens meeting should be held once every month at every police station,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said as senior citizens need help, each police station should prepare a list of volunteers who are ready to help the elderly get ambulances, medicines, groceries, and meet their other needs.

He said city police personnel will shortly undergo training about enforcement of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

Madava M. Amin, a retired government employee from Bajpe, expressed the need to make people aware about seats in the city bus that are reserved for senior citizens.

Pointing to the poor state of the road between Bajpe Church and the masjid, Mr. Amin asked the police to prevail upon the Public Works Department to take up the repair work.

Pointing to the way the Hamilton Circle has been poorly restored, Abdul Majeed, another resident of Bajpe, said more humps were needed on the straight road in Suralpady to break the speed of vehicles in the area where four schools are situated. He also sought action on vehicles that use shrill horns.

Another senior citizen, Robert, said seeing worn out zebra crossing marking at few places in Bajpe, he took upon himself to paint it. “We need to be responsible for upkeep of places we live in,” he said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Anshu Kumar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar and other officers attended the meeting.