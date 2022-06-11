Police should probe deeply into road named after Nathuram Godse, says Moily

The former Union Minister and Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily said on Saturday that the Udupi police should take the recent incident of people putting up a road signboard after the name of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Karkala seriously and should probe deep into it.

Speaking to presspersons in Karkala, Udupi district, he said that police have not conducted proper investigation into it.

Mr. Moily, a former Chief Minister, said that police have invoked ‘weaker’ IPC sections in the case and thereby they have showed that they are in favour of a political party and not committed to their profession.

Referring to the Yennehole lift irrigation project, Mr. Moily said a dam has been constructed in Yennehole without conducting a proper study. “This will lead to flood and the villagers will face problem,” he said, adding that the dam should have been built in Pattibavu.

Regarding strengthening of the Congress in the coastal belt, Mr. Moily said he would travel along the coastal districts and meet the party workers to strengthen the party base, adding that the Congress party will never resort to polarisation, he said.