Police serve notices to activists who threatened to physically remove Surathkal toll plaza

Nalin Kumar Katil, MP, speaking with media reporters on Surathkal tollgate issues in Mangaluru on October 16. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The city police on Saturday night served notices to the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State president Muneer Katipalla and other activists of Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, who have given a call for storming the toll plaza in Surathkal on the National Highway 66 (Kerala-Goa) on Tuesday, October 18, and physically remove it.

The notices under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code were issued in light of likely a law and order problem following the call for the removal of the toll plaza. The activists were asked to appear before the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar at 10 a.m. on October 16, and submit an undertaking of good behaviour along with a surety. But they did not turn up.

“We consulted our panel of advocates and decided against appearing before Mr. Kumar. Police may issue warrant and arrest us. We are prepared for it. Our arrest will not in any way deter us as there are a good number of people to take the lead for removing toll plaza on October 18,” Mr. Katipalla told The Hindu.

In a statement on Sunday, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said proceedings for preventive action under Section 107 of Cr.P.C was taken in light of some provocative calls and statements given by some major participants of the agitation. While some have collected notices from the police station, remaining notices were served physically by the police at homes of the agitators. Apart from those leading the agitation, notices were issued also to those who are mobilising people for action on October 18, he said.

40 activists served notice

Activists said police came in big number to serve the notices, majority of which were served late on Saturday night. While police said notices were issued to 16 persons, Mr. Katipalla said notices were issued to nearly 50 persons. Among those who were served notices in the night included Mr. Katipalla, who received it at around 11 p.m. Notice was served at the house of former councillor of Mangaluru City Corporation Prathibha Kulai in Chokkabettu in Surathkal around midnight.

Criticising the police action, Ms. Kulai, in a post on the social media, said police came in a big number and served notice in a way they do for a person with criminal antecedents. “Activists have been treated like anti-nationals,” she said and added that the act of police has caused mental trauma to her 74-year-old mother-in-law, who was in the house when the notice was served.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Mr. Kumar said he has sought a report from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Mahesh Kumar about instances of serving notices on Saturday night. “Privacy of every individual is to be respected and more so for women. I have asked (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Mahesh Kumar to inquire and submit a report to me,” he said.

No deadline for merger of toll plazas

With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) not announcing the definite date for winding up of Surathkal toll plaza, the Samiti gave a call for physically removing it on October 18.

The activists have been demanding to lift the toll (users fee) as it is against the norm of having more than one toll plaza for a distance of 60 km. Though the NHAI has announced merging of the Surathkal toll plaza with Hejamady toll plaza located on the same highway at a distance of about 9 km, the NHAI has not given a definite date for the merger.

Mangaluru Sub-division Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) on October 14, held a meeting with the activists and asked the latter to defer the October 18 action. The activists refused to do so