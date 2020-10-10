Police seize vehicle, gun used by assailants in Sullia murder case

The Sullia police on Friday seized the vehicle and also the smooth-bore breach loading (SBBL) gun allegedly used by the four assailants involved in the murder of 40-year-old Sampath Kumar, an accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party activist Balachandra Kalagi from Kodagu district, in Sullia on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmiprasad said that the multi-utility vehicle was found abandoned at a place about 15 km away from the place Kumar was murdered.

The police launched a search in that area and recovered the SBBL gun. “We have identified those involved in the murder. A special police team is on the lookout for the assailants,” he said. It is believed that the crime was to avenge the murder of BJP Kodagu district secretary Kalagi in March 2019.

The 40-year-old Kumar was among the three persons arrested by the Kodagu police for their alleged involvement in the murder of Kalagi. Kumar was accused of giving “supari” to those who drove a lorry to hit the vehicle in which Kalagi was seated. Initially, registered as a case of motor vehicle accident, it turned out to be a murder.

On Thursday morning, Kumar was attacked by four persons soon after he got into his car. Kumar was shot at and assaulted with lethal weapons as he started to flee. The assailants shot at Kumar as he entered the house of his neighbour Thimmappa. The assailants followed and assaulted Kumar and Thimmappa, who tried to intervene. The assailants left the place as other residents started to rush towards the house.