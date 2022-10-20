Police seize tipper trucks and earthmover used for illegal sand extraction

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru South Sub-Division police on Thursday seized two tipper trucks and one earthmover allegedly being used to transport and load illegally extracted sand from Netravathi river near Kannur, off NH 75.

Acting on specific information, Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Dinakar Shetty mounted a raid with his team on the illegal sand extraction location near Kannur Masjid aound 6 a.m. While driver of one tipper truck fled the scene, another driver, Mohammed Ayub, 45, resident of Kannur, told the police he was indulged in sand extraction illegally.

Earthmover driver Alaudin, 40, native of Jharkhand, admitted that he was engaged in loading the sand on the instruction of Ayub. Police found that Ayub had illegally extracted sand from Netravathi river and stored 10 units of sand on the river bank.

Mr. Shetty in his complaint to Kankanady Town police urged to initiate appropriate action for stealing public property and extracting minor minerals without paying royalty to the government against the concerned. He also wanted action to be initiated against owners of three two-wheelers who were helping the illegal sand extraction and transportation.