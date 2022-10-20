Police seize tipper trucks and earthmover used for illegal sand extraction

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 20, 2022 23:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru South Sub-Division police on Thursday seized two tipper trucks and one earthmover allegedly being used to transport and load illegally extracted sand from Netravathi river near Kannur, off NH 75.

Acting on specific information, Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Dinakar Shetty mounted a raid with his team on the illegal sand extraction location near Kannur Masjid aound 6 a.m. While driver of one tipper truck fled the scene, another driver, Mohammed Ayub, 45, resident of Kannur, told the police he was indulged in sand extraction illegally.

Earthmover driver Alaudin, 40, native of Jharkhand, admitted that he was engaged in loading the sand on the instruction of Ayub. Police found that Ayub had illegally extracted sand from Netravathi river and stored 10 units of sand on the river bank.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shetty in his complaint to Kankanady Town police urged to initiate appropriate action for stealing public property and extracting minor minerals without paying royalty to the government against the concerned. He also wanted action to be initiated against owners of three two-wheelers who were helping the illegal sand extraction and transportation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app