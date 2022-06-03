Police seize 168 quintals of PDS rice in separate incidents

The Vitla police in Bantwal taluk on Thursday seized 156 quintal rice, supposed to be distributed under the Public Distribution System and a truck transporting the same at Bolanthur village.

Police said the complainant, Food and Revenue Inspector A. Prashanth Shetty, and his staff intercepted a truck at Bolanthur on specific information. They found 323 bags of rice each weighing 50 kg.

On inquiry, driver Chandresh told the officials that he had sourced 235 bags of rice from PDS Shop No. 68 belonging to Abubakar B. Kalpane in Bolanthur village and 78 bags of rice from PDS Shop No. 105 belonging to Hamid Narsh at Kolnad village. The driver did not give proper answer as to where he was delivering the rice nor did he have any documents for the transportation.

Vitla police have registered a case under the relevant Acts against Abubakar, Hamid and Chandresh for illegal transportation of PDS rice and are investigating.

Belthangady limits

A day before, the Belthangady police had seized 12 quintals of PDS rice and a goods vehicle transporting the same at Gerukatte village on a complaint from the Belthangady taluk food inspector K. Vishwa.

Vehicle driver Ramesh (40), resident of Bommarabettu in Udupi district, did not give proper explanation about the rice in his vehicle. Officials suspected that the rice was meant for PDS for the month of May.

Belthangady police are investigating.