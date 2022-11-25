Police seek information about absconding accused

November 25, 2022 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mulki Police in Dakshina Kannada have asked people to inform them if they come to know the whereabouts of 34-year-old Dawood Hakeem alias Hakeem, accused number one in Crime No 38/2020 registered in Mulki Police Station. According to the police, the accused is absconding.

He has been booked under Sections 143, 147, 148, 341, 307, 302, 395 read with 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is a resident of No 11-65, Rizwan Manzil, Dargah Road, Bappanadu village, Mulki.

“A court has ordered the police to produce him before it issuing multiple warrants against him. The court has issued proclamation against him. He has been absconding by disobeying the court order without attending court sessions,” a police statement said on Friday.

It said that the accused, who is 5.8 ft tall, well-built with wheatish complexion wearing a beard and having a black mole on his left fist, speaks Kannada, Tulu, Beary and Hindi.

If people have any clue on his whereabouts, they may contact Mulki Police Inspector on Ph: 9480805332 or 9480805359, the statement said.