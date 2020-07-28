Police secure man after life threat to officer

MANGALURU

28 July 2020 20:59 IST

The Moodbidri Police on Tuesday registered a suo motu case in connection with an alleged life threat issued on social media to outgoing Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Sindhu B. Rupesh.

The police have also secured a resident of a village near Bajpe, Ranjith, in this connection, a senior official in the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate said.

Ms. Rupesh, who is under orders of transfer, has not filed any complaint.

The accused had is said to have issued the life threat after the Deputy Commissioner stated that action will be taken against those taking the law into their own hands when they confronted those illegally transporting or are involved in slaughtering cattle in violation of the law.