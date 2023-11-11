Police searching for kingpin of AEPS fraud: Commissioner

November 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The police are searching of the kingpin of the Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS) fraud while they have collected information from the three arrested, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Agrawal said the police had taken the arrested persons to Bihar and conducted the panchanama. The accused were presently in judicial custody. Two more, including the kingpin of the crime, were being traced, he said.

The Commissioner said 60 complaints of AEPS fraud were registered in Mangaluru and 10 more came to light after the arrest of the accused.

The government will take steps to return the lost money to the victims, he said, adding all States were informed about the modus operandi of the fraudsters.

The accused had defrauded people in Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He said the accused have revealed over 300 such frauds across the country by taking the thumb impression of people registering documents in sub=registrars’ offices.

Using the victims’ Aadhaar number downloaded from documents of Cauvery-2 software, they used to withdraw money from bank accounts. Mr. Agrawal said five-six teams were suspected to be involved in the AEPS fraud, while only one team was booked.