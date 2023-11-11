HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police searching for kingpin of AEPS fraud: Commissioner

November 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The police are searching of the kingpin of the Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS) fraud while they have collected information from the three arrested, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Agrawal said the police had taken the arrested persons to Bihar and conducted the panchanama. The accused were presently in judicial custody. Two more, including the kingpin of the crime, were being traced, he said.

The Commissioner said 60 complaints of AEPS fraud were registered in Mangaluru and 10 more came to light after the arrest of the accused.

The government will take steps to return the lost money to the victims, he said, adding all States were informed about the modus operandi of the fraudsters.

The accused had defrauded people in Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He said the accused have revealed over 300 such frauds across the country by taking the thumb impression of people registering documents in sub=registrars’ offices.

Using the victims’ Aadhaar number downloaded from documents of Cauvery-2 software, they used to withdraw money from bank accounts. Mr. Agrawal said five-six teams were suspected to be involved in the AEPS fraud, while only one team was booked.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.