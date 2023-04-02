HamberMenu
Police search district prison as part of pre-poll exercise

April 02, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A large number of police personnel standing in front of the district prison as part of inspection in Mangaluru on April 2, 2023.

A large number of police personnel standing in front of the district prison as part of inspection in Mangaluru on April 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of the vigil for the Assembly elections, the Mangaluru city police carried out search of the barracks of Mangaluru District Prison on Sunday morning.

More than 200 city police personnel led by Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain came to the prison around 11 a.m. They searched the barracks to find whether the inmates possessed mobile phones, drugs or any other suspicious articles.

The search went on till around 1 p.m. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and other officers also took part in it.

Mr. Jain said it was a routine search activity, which is part of the exercise done to ensure peaceful conduct of election. “This is also to get some hold over activities in the prison and send a strong message,” Mr. Jain said. The police seized few packets of tobacco and cigarettes, he added.

Area domination

In continuation of activity to show the presence of police, the city police on Sunday held route march from Hampankatta to Light House Hill Road.

On Saturday, route marches were held from Abakka Circle to Melangady in Ullal police station limits and from Shamsuddin Circle and Ganeshpura Junction in Surathkal police station limits. On Friday, the city police searched houses of 60 persons involved in serious criminal cases and interrogated them.

