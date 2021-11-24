Mangaluru

Police return recovered stolen items to owners in Bantwal

Bantwal Assistant Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput handing over the keys of a recovered car to its owner in Bantwal.  

The Bantwal Town Police on Monday handed over recovered stolen items to their owners. The valuables included 252.39 grams of gold ornaments, two four-wheelers and four two-wheelers.

Bantwal Assistant Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput handed over the keys of the vehicles to their owners. The police have cracked 12 cases from January till date and recovered items worth ₹11.34 lakh.

After obtaining permission from the jurisdictional court, the stolen items were returned, said a release from Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane. Bantwal Town Police Inspector Vivekananda and other staff were present.


